News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Two Liverpool men charged with County Lines drug dealing across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham

Two Liverpool men have been charged with County Lines drug dealing across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST

Anthony Siner, 36, of Monterey Road, and Brian Siner, 40, of Clint Way, both of Liverpool, have been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

READ NOW: Emergency incident

They were charged following a joint operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Merseyside Police and Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police have charged two men. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Police have charged two men. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Police have charged two men. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges come after a suspected County Line drug line was reportedly identified as being operational between Merseyside and Hampshire; covering the Fareham, Gosport and Portsmouth areas.

They were both remanded and appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning (26 July). They were further remanded in custody and due to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 23 August.