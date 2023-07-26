Anthony Siner, 36, of Monterey Road, and Brian Siner, 40, of Clint Way, both of Liverpool, have been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

They were charged following a joint operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Merseyside Police and Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police have charged two men. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The charges come after a suspected County Line drug line was reportedly identified as being operational between Merseyside and Hampshire; covering the Fareham, Gosport and Portsmouth areas.