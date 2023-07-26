Two Liverpool men charged with County Lines drug dealing across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham
Anthony Siner, 36, of Monterey Road, and Brian Siner, 40, of Clint Way, both of Liverpool, have been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.
They were charged following a joint operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Merseyside Police and Devon and Cornwall Police.
The charges come after a suspected County Line drug line was reportedly identified as being operational between Merseyside and Hampshire; covering the Fareham, Gosport and Portsmouth areas.
They were both remanded and appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning (26 July). They were further remanded in custody and due to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 23 August.