Two London “Ghost” drug dealers busted with £35,000 worth of illegal substances and a Rambo knife were jailed for a combined total of six years and eight months for peddling drugs to Portsmouth.

Police exposed the county line drugs gang operating between Harlesden and Portsmouth linked to four non-fatal drug overdoses in the Hampshire city. The capture resulted in Emmanuel Ohenebeng, 23, of Sellons Avenue in London, being sent to jail for four years. He had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of, and possession with intent to supply, crack cocaine and heroin. Dylan Clarke, 21, also of Sellons Avenue, was jailed for 32 months for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

The investigation into the “Ghost” county line network was led by Hampshire police’s Operation Monument team with support from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi team, which specialises in investigations into county lines linked to London. Officers investigating the supply of drugs into Portsmouth had carried out enquiries that indicated Ohenebeng was the primary “Ghost” line holder from May 2023 onwards with support from Clarke. Officers were concerned about the county line as it was potentially linked to four non-fatal drug overdoses in the city.

Emmanuel Ohenebeng (left) and Dylan Clark. Pic: Hants police

On Monday 10 July CCTV enquiries led to an address at Nickleby House on All Saints Road in Portsmouth where Ohenebeng was spotted. Officers then attended a flat and arrested Clarke. Whilst searching the flat a large amount of Class A drugs, with the approximate street value of £35,000 were located within a void in the bathroom along with a bag containing £6,520.

In the kitchen a large quantity of heroin, a large Rambo knife, and other drug preparation items were located in a drawer. A number of mobile phones were also seized during the investigation linked to the network.

The investigating officer from the Eastern Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “Our work with partners like the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi Team and Public Health England, along with the Neighbourhood Policing Team closed this county line completely. The sentence sends a clear message to people like Ohenebeng and Clarke that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs in Portsmouth. We will relentlessly pursue you until you face a day in court if you take part in similar activities.

“Drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and we will continue disrupting it and making sure that our city is a hostile environment for drug dealers to operate in. We encourage anyone who suspects drug related activity to be taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to us. Every piece of information helps us to build a stronger intelligence picture and allows us to take action.”

You can make a report by calling 101 or by visiting www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime. Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Spotting the signs

Some of the things to look out for and consider include:

• Do you know someone who is always going missing from school or their home?

• Are they travelling alone to places far away from home?

• Do they suddenly have lots of money/lots of new clothes/new mobile phones?

• Are they receiving much more calls or texts than usual?

• Are they carrying or selling drugs?

• Are they carrying weapons or know people that have access to weapons?

• Are they in a relationship with or hanging out with someone/people that are older and controlling?

• Do they have unexplained injuries?

• Do they seem very reserved or seem like they have something to hide?

• Do they seem scared?