Gosport Murder Probe: Two more arrests made as part of murder investigation following death of 22-year-old
Officers were called to Keyes Road at 2.32am on Friday November, 24 after a man had been seriously assaulted in the area and he subsequently died of his injuries.
A red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision at the scene, which the police are also linking to the investigation.
The police have already arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 35-year-old woman, all from Gosport, on suspicion of murder and a 67-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender – they are all in police custody.
A 19-year-old man from Gosport was also arrested but he has been released on police bail until February 24.
The police have made two further arrests and a 22-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 35-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “We are continuing our work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would still like to speak to anyone who may be able to assist. Were you in the area at the time of the incident, did you witness what happened or see anything you think could be linked? Did you see a red Vauxhall Corsa in the Gosport or Fareham area before or after the incident?
“We’d also ask anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us to contact us as soon as possible.”