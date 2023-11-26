Detectives have made two more arrests as part of the ongoing murder investigation following the death of a 22-year-old in Gosport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision at the scene, which the police are also linking to the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have already arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 35-year-old woman, all from Gosport, on suspicion of murder and a 67-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender – they are all in police custody.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-3239)

The police have made two further arrests and a 22-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 35-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad