TWO men have been arrested after a man was attacked by a gang of five people outside a pub in Petersfield.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:52 pm

Police said the victim, in his 20s, was assaulted in Chapel Street, at 1.30am.

He suffered a ‘serious’ head injury on April 9.

CCTV images have been released of two men officers want to speak to, after a man was attacked in Petersfield. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

The incident followed a disagreement in the George Pub earlier in the night, at roughly 11pm, involving one of the group and the victim.

Initially, a 19-year-old from Petersfield was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was released under investigation.

Officers have since arrested two 18-year-old men, from Petersfield and Liphook, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

After being questioned by police, they have been released on bail with conditions, while enquires into the incident continue.

CCTV images of two men that officers want to speak to have been released.

Anyone who recognises the men in the pictures, or their clothing, or has any information about the assault, is advised to call 101, quoting 44220139207.