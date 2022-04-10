Police said that the victim had been attacked by a group of five men in Chapel Street at around 1.30am yesterday.

It has been reported the incident followed a disagreement in The George pub earlier in the night, at around 11pm on Friday, involving one of the group and the victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GV of Chapel Street, Petersfield. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are keen to speak with anyone who can assist our enquiries or who knows anything about the group.

‘The group are described as being all around 20 years old, white, of slim build and between 5ft 5ins and 6ft tall.

SEE ALSO: Man taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into a lamppost on Hayling Island

‘One of the group was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark blue denim jeans, and white Nike Air Force trainers.

‘Two had on black jackets or tops, with one wearing a balaclava over his face and one had on a face mask.’

A 19-year-old man from Petersfield has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

Investigating officer DC Thomas Bailey said: ‘This incident has led to a man suffering a serious head injury and we are determined to identify those who caused this.

‘I am certain that someone in the community knows who was involved in this incident and I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

‘Regardless of how small a detail you think something may be, it could be important to our investigation, so please do not hesitate to let us know.’