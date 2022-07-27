A 34-year-old from the Isle of Wight and a 41-year-old from London were both detained on suspicion of supplying the Class A opioid on the dark web.

They have been released under investigation after the arrests made by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit’s (SEROCU) Cyber and Dark Web Unit.

Search raids were conducted in Portsmouth, Isle of Wight, Hackney and Walthamstow. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Five search raids were conducted on Tuesday, with SEROCU officers being supported by the Metropolitan Police and Hampshire Constabulary.

Searches took place in Portsmouth, the isle of Wight, Hackney and Walthamstow.

Detective inspector Rob Bryant, of SEROCU’s Regional Cyber Crime Unit, said: ‘This is an ongoing investigation and our action sends out a clear message to organised criminal groups who are using the Dark Web to commit such offences, that crime really doesn’t pay.

‘Anyone who is selling drugs on the Dark Web should realise that we will find them and we will look to prosecute them.

‘The wider impact of drug dealing causes untold damage to people’s lives and we will take every opportunity to disrupt this criminal activity to protect the communities of the South East from harm.’

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) lead for the Dark Web, Det Chief Insp Phil Donnelly, said: ‘Criminals should not see the Dark Web as a safe place where police cannot touch them.