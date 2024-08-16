Two men arrested on suspicion of fraud after targeting elderly people in Gosport for money
Officers have arrested two men in relation to multiple reports of rogue trader fraud in Gosport, most of which targeted elderly people. The arrests, which took place yesterday (August 15) were made following an investigation by the Eastern Investigations department.
This comes after the police received nine reports since Wednesday, July 31 from homeowners in Gosport, six of whom were aged over 65, that they had been targeted to pay large amounts of money for unnecessary work on their properties.
A 39 year-old man from Nottinghamshire and a 49 year-old man from Northamptonshire have both been arrested on suspicion of nine counts of fraud by false representation. They remain in police custody at this time.
If you think you may have been a victim of rogue trader fraud, you can report this by calling 101, or reporting it on the website at Report a crime | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.