Three men were arrested over the street rape of a 20-year-male, who did not know his attackers. Since the incident between 11pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday October 4 in an alleyway next to Domino’s Pizza on Bridge Street, Andover, one man was released while two other men remain suspects.

A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were bailed with conditions until November 4, police previously reported. Now, the force has said no one has yet been charged for the rape.

Domino's Pizza in Andover. Pic Google

A spokesman said: ‘Our enquiries are ongoing. The two arrested men were released from police bail but remain under investigation.’