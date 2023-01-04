Two men arrested over rape of man in alleyway by Domino's Pizza still under investigation
MEN arrested over the rape of a man in an alleyway next to Dominos Pizza remain under investigation.
Three men were arrested over the street rape of a 20-year-male, who did not know his attackers. Since the incident between 11pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday October 4 in an alleyway next to Domino’s Pizza on Bridge Street, Andover, one man was released while two other men remain suspects.
A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were bailed with conditions until November 4, police previously reported. Now, the force has said no one has yet been charged for the rape.
A spokesman said: ‘Our enquiries are ongoing. The two arrested men were released from police bail but remain under investigation.’
The force said in October: ‘The victim was raped by two men not known to him. He is currently being supported by specialist officers. We understand incidents such as these are incredibly concerning for the public.’