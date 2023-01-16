News you can trust since 1877
Two men arrested with weapons found in van following armed robbery at petrol station

TWO men were arrested with weapons found in their van following an armed robbery at a petrol station.

By Steve Deeks
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 8:49am

The incident happened at a petrol station in Alton. In a social media post just after midnight, police posted: ‘Were called to an armed robbery at a petrol station in Alton. Within 30 mins of call, two males stopped in a van, weapons located. Both arrested and driver of the vehicle failed a roadside drug test now in custody with help from dog unit and roads policing.’

Picture: John Devlin.