TWO men were arrested with weapons found in their van following an armed robbery at a petrol station.
By Steve Deeks
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 8:49am
The incident happened at a petrol station in Alton. In a social media post just after midnight, police posted: ‘Were called to an armed robbery at a petrol station in Alton. Within 30 mins of call, two males stopped in a van, weapons located. Both arrested and driver of the vehicle failed a roadside drug test now in custody with help from dog unit and roads policing.’