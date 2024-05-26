Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were assaulted in separate incidents in Portsmouth amidst a horse and pony drive, with police appealing for witnesses.

The incidents happened in The Hard just after 5pm on Saturday, May 25. A cyclist in his 40s was reportedly assaulted and then another member of the public, a man in his 30s, was also assaulted. Both of the men received minor injuries.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received two reports shortly after 5pm yesterday (Saturday, May 25) of an assault on a cyclist– a man in his 40s – and an assault on another member of the public – a man in 30s - on The Hard, Portsmouth.

“Minor injuries were reported. Officers are investigating these incidents and enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to them. If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed anything of these incidents, please contact 101 and quote the incident numbers above.

“We would also like to hear from you if you have any footage of the incidents, including mobile phone, dash cam, doorbell camera or any other CCTV.”