Portsmouth assaults: Two men assaulted at The Hard as police call for witnesses
The incidents happened in The Hard just after 5pm on Saturday, May 25. A cyclist in his 40s was reportedly assaulted and then another member of the public, a man in his 30s, was also assaulted. Both of the men received minor injuries.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received two reports shortly after 5pm yesterday (Saturday, May 25) of an assault on a cyclist– a man in his 40s – and an assault on another member of the public – a man in 30s - on The Hard, Portsmouth.
“Minor injuries were reported. Officers are investigating these incidents and enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to them. If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed anything of these incidents, please contact 101 and quote the incident numbers above.
“We would also like to hear from you if you have any footage of the incidents, including mobile phone, dash cam, doorbell camera or any other CCTV.”
The police are asking anyone with information to contact them via their website quoting incident numbers 44240220725 and 44240220618. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.