Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have responded to concerns raised by members of the public after over 90 ponies turned up in Portsmouth.

Over 90 pony and traps turned up in Portsmouth on Saturday, May 25 with many people raising concerns regarding animal welfare and anti-social behaviour.

The horse and pony ride-out took place on Saturday, May 25 as a group travelled through Portsmouth, from Copnor to Southsea, before finishing at The Hard. While many residents enjoyed seeing the animals out in the sunshine, a number of concerns where also raised regarding the welfare of the animals and reports of anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large group of the riders finished at The Hard, where two reports were received shortly after 5pm. One of which was an assault on a cyclist in his 40’s and another on a man in his 30’s. Police have now responded confirming that they knew the ride was going ahead, but that it was in greater numbers than they expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Pete Smith of Portsmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “We are aware of a pony and trap ride-out which took place in the Portsmouth area yesterday (Saturday May, 25). This was a planned event, but this year there were in excess of 90 ponies and traps, which is more than usual.

“For the vast majority of those who took part in the event, it was a good-natured one. We did receive reports of traffic-related incidents involving the ponies and traps, including in the area of The Hard.

“We had a designated liaison officer on hand to interact with those taking part in the ride-out, providing a link between they, the police and other members of the community, with the aim being to minimise any disruption.

“Officers from our local Neighbourhood Policing Teams were also involved in responding to and dealing with any reported incidents. They too were out in the community, completing patrols and engaging with those involved in the ride-out and other members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad