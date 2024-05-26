Portsmouth pony and horse drive: Police respond to the public's concerns after 90 ponies turn up in the city
The horse and pony ride-out took place on Saturday, May 25 as a group travelled through Portsmouth, from Copnor to Southsea, before finishing at The Hard. While many residents enjoyed seeing the animals out in the sunshine, a number of concerns where also raised regarding the welfare of the animals and reports of anti-social behaviour.
A large group of the riders finished at The Hard, where two reports were received shortly after 5pm. One of which was an assault on a cyclist in his 40’s and another on a man in his 30’s. Police have now responded confirming that they knew the ride was going ahead, but that it was in greater numbers than they expected.
Inspector Pete Smith of Portsmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “We are aware of a pony and trap ride-out which took place in the Portsmouth area yesterday (Saturday May, 25). This was a planned event, but this year there were in excess of 90 ponies and traps, which is more than usual.
“For the vast majority of those who took part in the event, it was a good-natured one. We did receive reports of traffic-related incidents involving the ponies and traps, including in the area of The Hard.
“We had a designated liaison officer on hand to interact with those taking part in the ride-out, providing a link between they, the police and other members of the community, with the aim being to minimise any disruption.
“Officers from our local Neighbourhood Policing Teams were also involved in responding to and dealing with any reported incidents. They too were out in the community, completing patrols and engaging with those involved in the ride-out and other members of the public.
“They were on hand to answer questions, listen to concerns, offer advice and respond to any further reports received. Where there were any confirmed offences, officers will be looking to identify any lines of enquiry in order to progress investigations into these incidents.”