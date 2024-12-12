A man has sustained a facial injury after two men attempted to burgle a home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that on the morning of Tuesday, December 10, a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at an address in Burnett Road, Gosport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attended hospital with a facial injury but has since been discharged.

Police

Following enquiries, police have arrested and charged two people.

David Ward, aged 22, of Queens Road in Gosport, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery, two counts of criminal damage to roof tiles on buildings in Arundel Road on December 10, and possession of cannabis.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, December 12).