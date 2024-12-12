Two men charged following serious assault and attempted burglary

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has sustained a facial injury after two men attempted to burgle a home.

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged robbery attempt at an address in Gosport.

It was reported that on the morning of Tuesday, December 10, a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at an address in Burnett Road, Gosport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He attended hospital with a facial injury but has since been discharged.

Policeplaceholder image
Police

Following enquiries, police have arrested and charged two people.

Adam French, aged 38, of Clifton Street in Gosport, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted robbery.

David Ward, aged 22, of Queens Road in Gosport, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery, two counts of criminal damage to roof tiles on buildings in Arundel Road on December 10, and possession of cannabis.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, December 12).

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireGosportPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice