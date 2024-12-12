Two men charged following serious assault and attempted burglary
It was reported that on the morning of Tuesday, December 10, a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at an address in Burnett Road, Gosport.
He attended hospital with a facial injury but has since been discharged.
Following enquiries, police have arrested and charged two people.
Adam French, aged 38, of Clifton Street in Gosport, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted robbery.
David Ward, aged 22, of Queens Road in Gosport, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery, two counts of criminal damage to roof tiles on buildings in Arundel Road on December 10, and possession of cannabis.
They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, December 12).