Two men jailed with Gosport burglary after stolen goods sold on Facebook Marketplace
Between 7:30pm on January 15 and 12:20am on January 16, a house in Pound Close was broken into while the occupants were out. Several high value items including a bank card, Playstation 5, VR headset and an iPad were stolen.
Arrests were made after the victims saw the stolen Playstation being sold on Facebook marketplace. Officers attended an address in Burlington Road, Southampton, to meet the seller and confirmed there were several more of the stolen items there, including a Canada Goose jacket.
Eryk Kacper Phung Van, 20, of Knox Road in Cardiff, and Lukasz Makowski, 39, of Cheriton Avenue in Southampton, were both charged with burglary. They were both sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on July 4. Phung Van was jailed for 14 months and Makowski was jailed for two years.