Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been jailed following a burglary of a residential address in Gosport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrests were made after the victims saw the stolen Playstation being sold on Facebook marketplace. Officers attended an address in Burlington Road, Southampton, to meet the seller and confirmed there were several more of the stolen items there, including a Canada Goose jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukasz Makowski, 39, of Cheriton Avenue in Southampton, and Eryk Kacper Phung Van, 20, of Knox Road in Cardiff, were both charged with burglary. | Hampshire Police

Eryk Kacper Phung Van, 20, of Knox Road in Cardiff, and Lukasz Makowski, 39, of Cheriton Avenue in Southampton, were both charged with burglary. They were both sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on July 4. Phung Van was jailed for 14 months and Makowski was jailed for two years.