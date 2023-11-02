Storm Ciaran in Pictures: Hampshire has taken a battering following heavy rainfall and strong winds
The city and surrounding areas have been bombarded with heavy rainfall and strong winds which has resulted in damage across Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Weather and flood warnings have been issued across the country following a week’s worth of rainfall and last night Storm Ciaran battered the city with strong winds.
The Met Office has weather warnings in place until the end of the day (November 2) and it is predicted that heavy rain and forceful winds will continue.
As a result of the terrible weather there has been a significant amount of damage and flooding in the area.
Here are 14 pictures of the flooding and damage caused by Storm Ciaran:
1 / 4