Storm Ciaran in Pictures: Hampshire has taken a battering following heavy rainfall and strong winds

The city and surrounding areas have been bombarded with heavy rainfall and strong winds which has resulted in damage across Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT

Weather and flood warnings have been issued across the country following a week’s worth of rainfall and last night Storm Ciaran battered the city with strong winds.

The Met Office has weather warnings in place until the end of the day (November 2) and it is predicted that heavy rain and forceful winds will continue.

As a result of the terrible weather there has been a significant amount of damage and flooding in the area.

Here are 14 pictures of the flooding and damage caused by Storm Ciaran:

Portsmouth has taken a battering over the past couple of days - here are some pictures. Picture credit: Habibur Rahman

1. Storm Ciaran

Portsmouth has taken a battering over the past couple of days - here are some pictures. Picture credit: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth cricket ground at St Helen's on Southsea seafront after Storm Ciaran hit. Picture Rick Marston

2. Storm Ciaran - Portsmouth cricket ground

Portsmouth cricket ground at St Helen's on Southsea seafront after Storm Ciaran hit. Picture Rick Marston Photo: Rick Marston

Fielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire Fitzgerald

3. Storm Ciaran

Fielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire Fitzgerald Photo: Claire Fitzgerald

Fielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire Fitzgerald

4. Storm Ciaran

Fielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire Fitzgerald Photo: Claire Fitzgerald

