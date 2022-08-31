Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers saw the black Skoda Fabia yesterday evening in Southampton.

They spotted the vehicle at 11.34pm in Windermere Avenue, which ignored repeated police appeals to pull over in Redbridge and failed to stop.

Two men were found hiding in a front garden by a dog unit. Picture: Habibur Rahman

After chasing the car, the occupants bolted and abandoned the vehicle in Bindon Road.

A dog unit found the culprits hiding in a front garden in Romsey Road.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Two Southampton men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle following a police pursuit.

‘An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.

‘Both remain in custody at this time.