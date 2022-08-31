Two men found hiding in front garden arrested after intense police chase to capture stolen Gosport car
TWO men have been arrested following an intense police chase to recapture a car stolen in Gosport.
Officers saw the black Skoda Fabia yesterday evening in Southampton.
They spotted the vehicle at 11.34pm in Windermere Avenue, which ignored repeated police appeals to pull over in Redbridge and failed to stop.
After chasing the car, the occupants bolted and abandoned the vehicle in Bindon Road.
A dog unit found the culprits hiding in a front garden in Romsey Road.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Two Southampton men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle following a police pursuit.
‘An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.
‘Both remain in custody at this time.
‘The vehicle was confirmed as having been stolen from Gosport and has been seized for forensic examination as enquiries continue.’