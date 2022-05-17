On Friday, between 1.45am and 1.55am, they were seen looking through the windows of a home in Admirals Road.

They then hopped over the back gate into the garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men tried to access the property on Admirals Road through the back garden. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Neither of them got into the property, and nothing was stolen.

Officers have released CCTV images of the two men connected to the attempted burglary.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We appreciate that the men have their faces covered, however we are appealing to anyone who saw these men in the area, or may have captured them on CCTV or Ring door bell camera to make contact with police.

‘Officers are keen to trace the movements of these two men following this incident to assist in identifying them.’

Police would like to hear from residents who live north of Admirals Road, Northmore Road and in the Park Gate Primary School areas.