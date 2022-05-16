Officers entered the Premier Store, on Gosport High Street, at 8.25pm on Saturday.

It was reported to police that a man, 53, had been throwing bottles at an employee who was working at the time.

The 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and intimidating a witness. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The victim did not receive any injuries, but stock across the premises was damaged.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We arrested a 53-year-old man from Gosport at 8.39pm on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and intimidating a witness.

‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

‘His bail date is May 30.’

Officers from Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team West (NPT) reacted to the episode.

