Officers entered the Premier Store, on Gosport High Street, at 8.25pm on Saturday.
It was reported to police that a man, 53, had been throwing bottles at an employee who was working at the time.
Read More
The victim did not receive any injuries, but stock across the premises was damaged.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We arrested a 53-year-old man from Gosport at 8.39pm on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and intimidating a witness.
‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.
‘His bail date is May 30.’
Officers from Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team West (NPT) reacted to the episode.
A statement from Gosport police, released on Sunday, said: ‘Last night, a 53-year-old Gosport male was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation.
‘The arrest, which was made in the town centre, followed good work by Gosport NPT West.’