Two men were rounded on and kicked and punched in a road by eight attackers after leaving a pub in Portchester.

The Wicor Mill Pub

Police said two 25-year-old men were assaulted on White Hart Lane in Portchester around 1.20am on Thursday July 11 after leaving The Wicor Mill pub.

A police spokesperson said: “The two men were walking along the pavement when approximately eight men approached them and began to repeatedly punch and kick them. The assault started on the pavement before spilling out into the road.

“One of the men also had his phone taken and thrown into the road. Both men suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.”

Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage. Call police on 101 and quote reference number 44240292874.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/