Police patrolling Oriel Road, Hilsea, on Thursday evening raided an address after suspicions were aroused.

Three men were arrested during the search with two of those now charged.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jammoy Bent, 30, from Oakley Road, Southampton, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and possession of criminal property.

Kebba Faye, 28, of Southleigh Road, Havant, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, possession of criminal property, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

A 24-year-old man, from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, has been released under investigation.

Bent and Faye appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning and were remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 7.

