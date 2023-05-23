News you can trust since 1877
Two men smash their way into Horndean industrial estate unit in early hours with police hunting down burglars

Police are hunting two men who smashed their way into an industrial estate unit.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

The burglars broke into the Farm & Stable unit at the Hazleton Interchange industrial estate, Horndean. They tried to gain access into two other units but failed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place between 2.30am and 3.15am on May 7 – nothing was stolen.

Two men the police wish to speak to following the Hazleton Interchange industrial estate burglary. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Two men the police wish to speak to following the Hazleton Interchange industrial estate burglary. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
CCTV images have been released to track down those involved. The first man is white and was wearing a grey top, black trousers, brown shoes, and a blue cap. He had his face covered and was possibly wearing gloves.

The other male involved is white and was wearing a yellow body warmer over a grey long sleeve top, black trousers, and a black beanie hat. He also had his face covered and may have been wearing gloves.

Police said: ‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230178892. You can also submit information online via the police website.