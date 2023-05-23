The burglars broke into the Farm & Stable unit at the Hazleton Interchange industrial estate, Horndean. They tried to gain access into two other units but failed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place between 2.30am and 3.15am on May 7 – nothing was stolen.

Two men the police wish to speak to following the Hazleton Interchange industrial estate burglary. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

CCTV images have been released to track down those involved. The first man is white and was wearing a grey top, black trousers, brown shoes, and a blue cap. He had his face covered and was possibly wearing gloves.

The other male involved is white and was wearing a yellow body warmer over a grey long sleeve top, black trousers, and a black beanie hat. He also had his face covered and may have been wearing gloves.

