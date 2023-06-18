News you can trust since 1877
Two men steal Rockrider mountain bike from 14-year-old boy in Fareham

A boy who had stopped to fix his bike chain became the victim of a bicycle thief.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST

The incident happened by the Delme roundabout in Fareham on Thursday.

The 14-year-old boy was cycling from Cams Hill side towards East Street when his bike chain came off his bike and forced him to stop.

Police hunt two men after victim's jaw is broken in altercation outside convenience store

The Delme roundabout in Fareham Picture: Google
The Delme roundabout in Fareham Picture: Google
A police spokeswoman, who said officers were called at 10am about the incident, said: ‘This resulted in a man riding a bicycle to collide with the victim. The man, who was with another male, then got off his bike and grabbed the victim by the arms, stealing his bicycle, an orange and blue Rockrider ST540 mountain bike. He wasn't seriously injured.’

Police want to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

They said they particularly want to hear from a blonde girl in a Cams Hill school uniform, who they think saw what happened.

The first man involved in the incident was in his 20s, 6ft, white, skinny and had dark hair.

The other man was also in his 20s, white, skinny and had dark hair, but was a couple inches shorter. This man wore a grey T-shirt, a grey baseball cap and blacked-out sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the case can call 101 quoting reference 44230237077.

Information can also be passed on by clicking here.