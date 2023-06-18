The incident happened by the Delme roundabout in Fareham on Thursday.

The 14-year-old boy was cycling from Cams Hill side towards East Street when his bike chain came off his bike and forced him to stop.

The Delme roundabout in Fareham Picture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman, who said officers were called at 10am about the incident, said: ‘This resulted in a man riding a bicycle to collide with the victim. The man, who was with another male, then got off his bike and grabbed the victim by the arms, stealing his bicycle, an orange and blue Rockrider ST540 mountain bike. He wasn't seriously injured.’

Police want to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

They said they particularly want to hear from a blonde girl in a Cams Hill school uniform, who they think saw what happened.

The first man involved in the incident was in his 20s, 6ft, white, skinny and had dark hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other man was also in his 20s, white, skinny and had dark hair, but was a couple inches shorter. This man wore a grey T-shirt, a grey baseball cap and blacked-out sunglasses.