The incident happened at 4.15am today on Clarence Esplanade when an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were approached by a group of people wearing Halloween masks, who threatened them with a mallet.

The 23-year-old was assaulted and suffered minor injuries to his face.

A gang wearing Halloween masks threatened two men with a mallet on Southsea seafront

An iPhone, headphones, wallet, passport and tobacco were taken during the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We have arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery in connection with this incident.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who has any information or saw what happened. We appreciate that the incident took place in the early hours, however we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.’

The three are in custody.

