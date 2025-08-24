Two men wearing balaclavas - one with an axe - smash window at Spar shop to steal cigarettes and vapes
Police have confirmed the pair broke into the Spar in New Road early this morning (Sunday, August 24) and are appealing for information.
In a statement they said: “We received a report just after 5am today of a break-in at the Spar store on New Road by two unknown males.
“The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas with one carrying an axe, smashed the front window and made off with cigarettes and vape products.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 44250383044.”