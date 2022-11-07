Kobie, eight, and Kenzie, 11, both of Gosport, disappeared this morning. After searches were conducted, officers managed to locate them.

A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘We are pleased to say Kobie and Kenzie have now been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

Picture: Habibur Rahman

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.