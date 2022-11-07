Two missing Gosport children, 8 and 11, found by police after disappearing this morning
TWO children reported missing have been found by police.
Kobie, eight, and Kenzie, 11, both of Gosport, disappeared this morning. After searches were conducted, officers managed to locate them.
A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘We are pleased to say Kobie and Kenzie have now been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’
