Bursledon duo Samantha Green, 37, of Nightingale Close and David Weatherall, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 32 offences at three stores in the Bursledon, Hamble and Sarisbury Green areas between Tuesday 11 July 2023 and Tuesday 2 January.

Over the course of the six-month period, they stole from One Stop, Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, One Stop, Bridge Road, Sarisbury Green and Co-op, High Street, Hamble. The items they failed to pay for included cheese, alcohol, coffee, dog food, butter, sausages and mince.

On Wednesday 20 September 2023, they entered One Stop in Bursledon and stole £224 worth of items. Prior to that, on Sunday 23 July 2023, they stole £78 worth of goods from the same store. On 9 December, Weatherall left the Co-op in Hamble with £12.90 worth of coffee for which he had made no attempt to pay. On the same day, Green left the same store with £104.70 worth of cheese, butter and coffee.

At Southampton Magistrates’ Court, the pair each received a community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement and were ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Sergeant Christopher Collins, of the ASB & Business Crime Team, said: “In addition to all of the above, both Green and Weatherall are also now subject to a Community Protection Warning until Monday 5 January 2026. This prevents either of them from entering shops where they have previously been banned from visiting. It also prevents them from entering any commercial premises whilst wearing any form of face covering that would conceal their identity.

“Lastly, it makes clear that they must exit any commercial premises where they have been asked to leave by staff or security. The warning last two years and is a very useful power under Section 43(5) of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act (2014).”

If you are a shop owner or staff member, report any shopliftings to police. Call 101 or via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below. Go to: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary