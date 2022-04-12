Pictured: a library photo of police in Portsmouth

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Police were initially called to an ‘altercation between three women’ in the Greywell Shopping Centre carpark at 7pm.

Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park where an argument is alleged to have happened before a woman, 33, was then hit by a car. Photo: Google

A man, who was with a group of two women, reportedly assaulted a 33-year-old female – who was later runover.

Following the clash, the 33-year-old woman was walking across the pedestrian crossing in the car park in the Basing Road side, by the public toilets, when she was hit by a car. Police said the vehicle, a black Ford Mondeo, then left the scene in the direction of Somborne Drive.

Despite being hit by the car, the victim only ‘received bruising and cuts to her arms and legs’, police said.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the argument in the carpark or who saw the woman getting hit by the car.

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 31-year-old woman from Emsworth and a 30-year-old man from Croydon on suspicion of attempted murder.

‘We have also arrested a 31-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of common assault.

‘All three have been released from custody on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220140040/Op Release.