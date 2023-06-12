Two people including 'wanted' man arrested in Gosport for robbery and shoplifting
A ‘wanted’ man and a woman have been arrested in Gosport.
Police confirmed that a 22-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were detained this afternoon. Gosport Police said: ‘This afternoon, a 22-year-old Gosport man, wanted on a recall to prison, was arrested in Mill Pond Road on suspicion of robbery and two shoplifting offences.
‘A 30-year-old Gosport woman was arrested at the same address, on suspicion of robbery and assisting an offender. Both are now in police custody.’
Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team, Fareham and Gosport Response and Patrol, and Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team, were all involved.