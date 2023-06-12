News you can trust since 1877
Two people including 'wanted' man arrested in Gosport for robbery and shoplifting

A ‘wanted’ man and a woman have been arrested in Gosport.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read

Police confirmed that a 22-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were detained this afternoon. Gosport Police said: ‘This afternoon, a 22-year-old Gosport man, wanted on a recall to prison, was arrested in Mill Pond Road on suspicion of robbery and two shoplifting offences.

‘A 30-year-old Gosport woman was arrested at the same address, on suspicion of robbery and assisting an offender. Both are now in police custody.’

The arrests took place in Mill Pond Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.The arrests took place in Mill Pond Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
The arrests took place in Mill Pond Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team, Fareham and Gosport Response and Patrol, and Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team, were all involved.

