Travellers booted off Gosport site after police deploy special powers
Officers in Gosport used Section 61 powers following the unauthorised encampment set up in Nobes Avenue recreation field on Wednesday June 7. It meant the nomads were forced to leave the area on Sunday evening after causing disruption. Nearby pubs The Green Dragon, the White Horse and the Carisbrooke Arms were forced to close to avoid any trouble.
READ NOW: Robbers attack
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Following a review of the circumstances surrounding the encampment at the Nobes Avenue site, police have utilised powers. The group have now left the site.
‘Hampshire Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary. We work closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against unauthorised encampments within legal parameters.
‘Our partnership work also seeks to identify repeat locations where there has been criminality or disorder in order to target harden these sites. We will now work with the local authority on any follow-up work required at this location.’
Under Section 61 powers, police have the authority to force travellers to leave land and remove any vehicles or property with them. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.
These powers can be considered in circumstances that include communities being deprived of local amenities or significant impact on the environment, there is disruption to the economy, there is other significant disruption to the community or environment, and there is a danger to life where there is a need to take preventative action.