A police spokeswoman said: ‘Following a review of the circumstances surrounding the encampment at the Nobes Avenue site, police have utilised powers. The group have now left the site.

Travellers in Nobes Avenue, Gosport

‘Hampshire Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary. We work closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against unauthorised encampments within legal parameters.

‘Our partnership work also seeks to identify repeat locations where there has been criminality or disorder in order to target harden these sites. We will now work with the local authority on any follow-up work required at this location.’

Under Section 61 powers, police have the authority to force travellers to leave land and remove any vehicles or property with them. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.