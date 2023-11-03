Two police officers attacked as Southsea man detained in Paulsgrove early hours robbery
Emergency personnel were deployed to Paulsgrove in the early hours of this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A 27-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary, criminal damage and assaulting two constables in the execution of their duties.
"The man, who was arrested in Macaulay Avenue, Paulsgrove shortly after 4am this morning (Friday, November 3), remains in police custody at this time. The arrest followed a report of a burglary at an address in Macaulay Avenue just before 4am today.
“An investigation continues and officers’ enquiries remain ongoing.” Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the incident number 44230449240. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.
Anonymous information can be passed onto Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.