Specialised racing bikes have been stolen in Fareham with policing hunting down those responsible.

Two motorbikes and an electric bicycle were taken in the early hours of last Monday (October 16). The robbery happened between 1.45am and 2.45am in Netley Road.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said criminals broke into a garage to steal the vehicles. The first is a KTM 250, emblazoned in orange, white, blue and grey colours.

NOW READ: Young man reported missing

It has “ready to race” written on the side with the number 16 next to it. A red, white, and blue KTM 300 was also stolen from the address.

The vehicle has French ‘Six Day International’ graphics on the side panel. Thieves also stole a black and grey Rock Rider mountain electronic bike, with raised handlebars and fitted mudguards.

Police said: “Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that may assist our enquiries.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230423405.

Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

1 . Fareham Robbery Two racing bikes and an electronic racing bike have been stolen in Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales