Officers detained a 29-year-old male in the early hours of this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they were made aware of someone trying to break into a flat in Waverly Road, Southsea, through the front door at 12.20am.

She added that nothing was stolen from the address. Police searched the man from London and found a knife and substances expected to be Class A drugs.

Police made the arrest in Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

