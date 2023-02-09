Man found with knife and suspected Class A drugs arrested after trying to break into Southsea flat
POLICE have arrested a man who was found with suspected Class A drugs trying to break into a house.
Officers detained a 29-year-old male in the early hours of this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they were made aware of someone trying to break into a flat in Waverly Road, Southsea, through the front door at 12.20am.
She added that nothing was stolen from the address. Police searched the man from London and found a knife and substances expected to be Class A drugs.
The spokeswoman said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 29-year-old man from London on suspicion of dwelling burglary. The man was found to be in possession of a small knife and suspected Class A drugs.
‘He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. He remains in police custody at the current time.’