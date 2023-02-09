News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man found with knife and suspected Class A drugs arrested after trying to break into Southsea flat

POLICE have arrested a man who was found with suspected Class A drugs trying to break into a house.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers detained a 29-year-old male in the early hours of this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they were made aware of someone trying to break into a flat in Waverly Road, Southsea, through the front door at 12.20am.

NOW READ: Man charged with stalking and possessing weapons at ferry terminal

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added that nothing was stolen from the address. Police searched the man from London and found a knife and substances expected to be Class A drugs.

Police made the arrest in Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

The spokeswoman said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 29-year-old man from London on suspicion of dwelling burglary. The man was found to be in possession of a small knife and suspected Class A drugs.

‘He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. He remains in police custody at the current time.’