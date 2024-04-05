Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old boy from Bursledon and a 14-year-old boy from Chandler’s Ford were detained yesterday morning (Thursday, April 4). It follows a report of an attempt robbery by a group of teenagers in the area of Romsey Road and Newtown Road shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening (March 31).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker. The two boys have since been released on conditional bail until Thursday, July 4, pending further enquiries. The police would still like to speak to other members of the group in connection with this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad