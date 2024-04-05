Two teenage boys arrested in Chandler’s Ford on suspicion of attempted robbery
A 16-year-old boy from Bursledon and a 14-year-old boy from Chandler’s Ford were detained yesterday morning (Thursday, April 4). It follows a report of an attempt robbery by a group of teenagers in the area of Romsey Road and Newtown Road shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening (March 31).
The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker. The two boys have since been released on conditional bail until Thursday, July 4, pending further enquiries. The police would still like to speak to other members of the group in connection with this incident.
If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything of this incident, or have any footage, including mobile phone, doorbell camera, CCTV or dash cam, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240136191. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Click here for more information.