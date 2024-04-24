Two women groped in Astoria nightclub when surrounded by four men - as police look for man with dreadlocks
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following the incident at Astoria in Guildhall Walk shortly before 1am on Wednesday 14 February.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re releasing an image of a potential witness after two women were touched inappropriately over their clothing in a nightclub in Portsmouth.
“The two women, aged 19 and 36, were approached on the dancefloor at Astoria on Guildhall Walk by four men shortly before 1am on Wednesday 14 February and assaulted.
“A 29-year-old man has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and bailed until Sunday 16 June pending further enquiries.”
The force added: “Following a thorough investigation and review of CCTV in the area, we’re now releasing an image of a potential witness we’d like to speak to as part of our enquiries.
“He’s described as black or mixed race who is aged in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build. He is average height and has dreadlocks. If you know who the man is or saw what happened please call 101 quoting reference number 44240068407 or go online to report via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/