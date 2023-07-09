Two-year-old hit by train as man remanded on charge of attempted murder

News you can trust since 1877
A man has been remanded in custody on a charge of attempted murder after a two-year-old child was hit by a train.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read

Frederick Danquah, 26, made no plea in court to the charge, which relates to an incident that took place at Garrowhill Station in Glasgow last weekend.

READ NOW: Boy missing

Police were called to reports of two casualties on the tracks shortly before 7.30pm on July 2.

Police. PIC: PAPolice. PIC: PA
Police. PIC: PA
Danquah, of Coatbridge, and the child were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries following the incident.

Detectives charged Danquah with attempted murder after his release from hospital on Thursday.

The child was discharged from hospital earlier in the week.

Following his appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court Danquah was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again in the next eight days.

