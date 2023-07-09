Boy, 14, goes missing in Gosport and is thought to still be in area
A boy has gone missing in Gosport with people told to call police if they see him.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
Liam, 14, was reported missing from the Gosport area at about 3pm yesterday and is believed to still be in the area, police have said.
READ NOW: Husband knifes wife
Liam is described as about 5ft 6in tall with a slight build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and grey baseball cap.