News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Boy, 14, goes missing in Gosport and is thought to still be in area

A boy has gone missing in Gosport with people told to call police if they see him.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Liam, 14, was reported missing from the Gosport area at about 3pm yesterday and is believed to still be in the area, police have said.

READ NOW: Husband knifes wife

Liam is described as about 5ft 6in tall with a slight build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and grey baseball cap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone has seen Liam or has any information about his whereabouts, they should call 999 quoting reference 44230274197.

Related topics:Gosport