Twp young people praised by police after handing in knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two young people have been praised by police for handing in a knife they found in the street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two young people, named by Portsmouth Police as Zach and Jack, contacted the police when they spotted the knife and then handed it in for disposal. It comes as efforts are ramped up around education and prevention after a number of knife crime incidents in and around the city.

An example of the bags used to store and dispose of knives | Hampshire Police

Portsmouth Police said: “Officers in the North would like to highlight some excellent community spirit and observation skills from two young people.

Zach and Jack contacted Police to inform us that they had found a knife out in the community, and handed it to us for safe disposal.

“Well done to them both.”