Twp young people praised by police after handing in knife
The two young people, named by Portsmouth Police as Zach and Jack, contacted the police when they spotted the knife and then handed it in for disposal. It comes as efforts are ramped up around education and prevention after a number of knife crime incidents in and around the city.
Portsmouth Police said: “Officers in the North would like to highlight some excellent community spirit and observation skills from two young people.
Zach and Jack contacted Police to inform us that they had found a knife out in the community, and handed it to us for safe disposal.
“Well done to them both.”