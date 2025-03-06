Uber passenger smashed in face and left with fractured eye socket by angry man

An Uber passenger was smashed in the face and left with a fractured eye socket when attacked for no apparent reason by a man in another car.

The incident happened when the victim in his 20s was getting out of an Uber car at the crossroads of Avenue Road and Earls Road, Southampton, when a dark blue Ford Focus pulled up behind them and started honking their horn.

When the victim asked the occupants of the vehicle what they were doing, a man got out of the car and started attacking him, causing a fractured nose and eye socket. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Southampton, on suspicion of wounding with intent. They have been released from police custody but remain on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

“We would now like to hear from anyone who was in the Avenue Road/Earls Road area at around 10.55pm on Saturday (1 March) and saw what happened,” a police spokesperson said.

“Did you see the assault, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may have captured something?”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting the reference 44250092953. Alternatively you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also submit information 100% anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/