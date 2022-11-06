The motorist spun his vehicle out in wet conditions on the A27 in Emsworth this morning – plunging his car into a verge next to the road. Officers found them only with a provisional licence. Their insurance was due to start in two weeks' time.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (HRPU) said: ‘A27 Emsworth – another vehicle seen to spin out and collide with a lamp post. Luckily again no injuries however document checks show a provisional licence and insurance policy not due to start for 2 weeks.’

An uninsured driver spun out of control on the A27 in Emsworth this morning and slammed his car into a lamp post. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Police confirmed the motorist will be prosecuted for the lack of insurance, and their licence.