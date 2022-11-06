Uninsured driver has lucky escape after slamming car into lamp post on A27 in Emsworth
AN UNINSURED driver somehow escaped unharmed after smashing their car into a lamp post.
The motorist spun his vehicle out in wet conditions on the A27 in Emsworth this morning – plunging his car into a verge next to the road. Officers found them only with a provisional licence. Their insurance was due to start in two weeks' time.
A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (HRPU) said: ‘A27 Emsworth – another vehicle seen to spin out and collide with a lamp post. Luckily again no injuries however document checks show a provisional licence and insurance policy not due to start for 2 weeks.’
Police confirmed the motorist will be prosecuted for the lack of insurance, and their licence.
Earlier today, police reported two cars were wrecked on the M27 in Portsmouth and had to be escorted to the hard shoulder. HRPU advised motorists to adjust their driving style to compensate for the damp and potentially dangerous road conditions.