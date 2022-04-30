All-inclusive resorts in parts of Spain will no longer be allowed to offer unlimited booze. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The Balearic government has put in new measures to clampdown on boozy Brits.

Tourists staying at some of the all-inclusive resorts in the region will no longer be able to enjoy unlimited alcoholic drinks.

The Mirror reports that a ‘six drinks a day’ rule will be enforced for Brits travelling to islands such as Ibiza and Majorca, as well as resorts on the Balearic Island including Palma, El Arenal and Magaluf.

The new laws are aimed at cracking down on anti-social behaviour from people on holiday.

Brits jetting off to these destinations this summer are being warned to be aware of the new rules to avoid confusion.

The law was introduced by the government of the Balearic Islands in January.

The ABTA, travel association, said: ‘ABTA strongly supports initiatives that improve the health and safety of holidaymakers, as well as the welfare of local communities.

‘Some of the measures introduced by the Balearic Islands authorities to limit anti-social behaviour have potential to cause confusion for UK holidaymakers, so we welcome the recent clarification from the authorities, including that the restrictions will only apply to certain limited areas in Mallorca and Ibiza rather than the whole of the Balearics as originally proposed.

‘ABTA will continue to engage with the Balearic Islands Government, ABTA Members and other parties, to encourage clear communication and exchange of information, in order to ensure holidaymakers travelling to hotels in the designated areas enjoy a positive customer experience.’