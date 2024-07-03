Unmarked police car spotted in Portsmouth with blues lights blaring - why
An unmarked police car was spotted operating in Portsmouth.
The vehicle was seen outside an address in Twyford Avenue, Stamdshaw, at 10.30am this morning. Video footage shows blues and twos blaring from the car, with no officer in sight.
No other individuals were seen in the vicinity of the vehicle. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were responding to a motoring related offence.
He said: “Police were in Stamshaw to seize an uninsured Honda motorcycle.”