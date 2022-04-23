Sussex Police and Hampshire Constabulary have joined forces in a desperate bid to find 72-year-old Kenneth Kidd, from Chichester.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Kidd’s welfare.

The pensioner was last seen at two Chichester pubs – the Fountain and The Foundry – in the city centre on Tuesday, April 12.

He subsequently missed an appointment the next day.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘Kenneth – or Ken as he is also known, is white and has grey hair. He is of slim build and his current clothing is unknown.

‘He is known to travel extensively throughout the country and is believed to have been in Portsmouth on April 13.