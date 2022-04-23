A single crew from Southsea fire station was called out to the embarrassing gaffe at about 4pm today.
Arriving at the property off Fratton Road, firefighters were forced to unscrew the woman’s sink to free her trapped appendage.
A spokesman from the fire station told The News: ‘The poor young lady got her finger stuck in the bathroom sink. She had been cleaning it and spilt some cat food into the sink.
‘She was cleaning the cat food out of the sink when she got her finger stuck.’
Fire crews spent about 15 minutes helping to free the woman’s finger from the plug hole of her sink.