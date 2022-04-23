Fratton woman is freed by firefighters after getting her finger stuck in the sink while cleaning out spilt cat food

A WOMAN who trapped her finger in a bathroom sink while clearing out cat food from it had to be freed by firefighters.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:02 pm

A single crew from Southsea fire station was called out to the embarrassing gaffe at about 4pm today.

Read More

Read More
'Prolific offender' from Havant is banned from the roads after being caught by p...

Arriving at the property off Fratton Road, firefighters were forced to unscrew the woman’s sink to free her trapped appendage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Hampshire Fire and Rescue fire engine, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9)

A spokesman from the fire station told The News: ‘The poor young lady got her finger stuck in the bathroom sink. She had been cleaning it and spilt some cat food into the sink.

‘She was cleaning the cat food out of the sink when she got her finger stuck.’

Fire crews spent about 15 minutes helping to free the woman’s finger from the plug hole of her sink.

Southsea