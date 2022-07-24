Urgent county-wide appeal launched by Hampshire police to find missing boy, 15, who was last seen days ago in Southampton

POLICE have launched an urgent county-wide appeal to find a missing child who has not been seen for days.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 4:26 pm

Officers are desperately trying to found the missing 15-year-old from Southampton, called Jaiden.

Jaiden was last seen at around 2pm Wednesday afternoon in the Millbrook area of Southampton.

Southampton lad, Jaiden. 15, has not been seen by his family since he went missing on Wednesday

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out enquires to locate Jaiden and we are now turning to the public for assistance. We, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.’

Jaiden is black, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short black braided hair.

If anyone has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 101, quoting 44220182851.

