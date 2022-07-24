Officers are desperately trying to found the missing 15-year-old from Southampton, called Jaiden.

Jaiden was last seen at around 2pm Wednesday afternoon in the Millbrook area of Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton lad, Jaiden. 15, has not been seen by his family since he went missing on Wednesday

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out enquires to locate Jaiden and we are now turning to the public for assistance. We, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.’

Jaiden is black, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short black braided hair.