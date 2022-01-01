Officers said 22-year-old Craig Owen’s family are ‘increasingly concerned’ about his disappearance.

He was last seen at the car park of the Churchillian pub in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, at around 1.30am today – New Year’s Day.

Craig walked away from the car park, police said, in move that was ‘very out of character for him’.

Missing Craig Owen who was last seen in the car park of the Churchillian pub in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, at around 1.30am on New Year’s Day. Picture: Hampshire police

Inspector Darren Ord, said: ‘Together with Craig’s family, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen him since he went missing.

‘Craig is from Basingstoke and doesn’t know Portsmouth very well or have any contacts in the immediate area. He does have a friend who lives in Havant, so it is possible he may have travelled there.

‘We would ask anyone in the area today to keep an eye out for Craig and anyone who thinks they may have seen him since he went missing, to call us immediately.’

Hampshire police said Craig is 6ft 4ins, has short brown hair and a short dark beard. He is stocky and was wearing a grey jumper, black trousers and white trainers.

Call police on 101 quoting 44220000143.

