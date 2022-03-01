Sienna, aged 16, was last seen in Southampton on Friday, 25 February.

She said that she was returning to her home address in Gosport but never arrived, police have today warned.

Sienna was last seen on Friday night.

Sienna is white, around 5ft tall, of slim build and with dark brown/black hair that is long but always worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a cream North Face puffa jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you think you have seen Sienna since she went missing, or think you might know where she is, please call police immediately on 101 quoting 44220079636.

