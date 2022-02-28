Mason Preston, 21, of Purbrook Way in Leigh Park, admitted to common assault following the incident on the evening of February 5 outside Basingstoke train station.

At a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (Feb 28), the court heard how Preston headbutted Saints fan Sasha Brown in an ‘unprovoked’ attack, knocking him briefly unconscious and leaving him with a black eye and bleeding head.

Basingstoke railway station from Google Maps and right, Mason Preston of Purbrook Way, outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Febraury 28, 2022

Mr Brown also suffered from vertigo in the six weeks that followed.

Preston, who works as a roofer, was at the station at 8pm along with 40 other Portsmouth Football Club supporters, following a 3-2 loss against Oxford United.

The group started chanting ‘scummers’ at three Southampton fans before throwing beer, at which point it escalated.

Among the Saints supporters was Mr Brown, who was wearing a red and white Southampton FC top.

Prosecuting, Giles Fletcher, said: ‘We say there was an unprovoked attack on Mr Brown, he was headbutted and fell to the floor.

‘He was left with a black eye and a cut to the back of his head that was bleeding for some time. He suffered for some time, six weeks, with vertigo and injuries since the attack happened.’

In the aftermath of the incident video clips of the assault were widely shared on social media. Footage was shown in the courtroom.

After a break in the courtroom for an assessment to be carried out on Preston, probation officer Mary Read told the court: ‘Mr Preston tells me he and his friends were drinking a lot of alcohol.

‘He tells me he was also taking cocaine that weekend. It’s a mixture of emotion associated with football and the tribalism of football, alcohol and cocaine use and a large group of his friends which contributed to his behaviour.

‘Mr Preston tells me he was feeling pretty emotional as he had broken up with his girlfriend a few days earlier.’

She added: ‘Given his age, immaturity is likely to play a part. He is only 21.

‘The court is aware there is a link between impetuous and ill thought out behaviour.’

Ms Read also said Preston ‘feels awful’ and ‘would like to say sorry’ to Brown.

‘Mr Preston describes his behaviour as very stupid,’ she said.

Defending, Lian Webster, said: ‘I understand this is an offence that you may not be able to sentence under your powers, but I seek to persuade you.

‘Please take his maturity and age as a matter that can allow this to be concluded today.’

However, the bench ruled that a custodial sentence longer than six months would be appropriate.

Magistrate Mrs Pashley said: ‘This is a serious offence which has undoubtedly passed the custodial threshold.

‘It was aggravated by the fact you had been drinking alcohol and taking drugs, and in a group.

‘We therefore feel the length of custodial required is greater than the six months we can give.’

Preston was granted bail on the condition he does not attend any regulated football match in England or Wales.

The court heard how he has three previous convictions.

His sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court was set for April 1.

