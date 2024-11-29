A van has forced a BMW off the road with police launching an investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision near the M27 westbound slip road. The incident took place in Charles Watt Way, Hedge End, heading towards the direction of the Kanes Hill roundabout.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “During the incident, which occurred between 7.05pm and 7.15pm on Sunday 24 November, it’s reported that the driver of a Ford Transit van collided with another vehicle – a red BMW - forcing it off the road and failing to remain at the scene following the collision.

“Thankfully, the driver of the BMW was uninjured. We’d now like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, particularly if you witnessed it, have any dash cam or mobile phone footage, or any other information which may assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240512169. Reports can be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous information can also be sent to the independent charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling 0800 555 111.