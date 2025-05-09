Van crashed into Portchester lamp post in middle of the night as police carry out enquiries
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are carrying out enquires to determine the circumstances that saw a van crash into a lamp post in the middle of the night.
The incident happened at 11.58pm on Tuesday, May 6 on Oysell Gardens, Portchester, near the roundabout to the A27. The van was the only vehicle involved.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:58pm on Tuesday 6 May to a report of a single vehicle collision on Oysell Gardens, in which a van had collided with a lamp post.
“Minor injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”