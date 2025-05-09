Van crashed into Portchester lamp post in middle of the night as police carry out enquiries

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Police are carrying out enquires to determine the circumstances that saw a van crash into a lamp post in the middle of the night.

The incident happened at 11.58pm on Tuesday, May 6 on Oysell Gardens, Portchester, near the roundabout to the A27. The van was the only vehicle involved.

A van crashed into a lamp post on Oysell Gardens late on Tuesday, May 6. | Google Maps

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:58pm on Tuesday 6 May to a report of a single vehicle collision on Oysell Gardens, in which a van had collided with a lamp post.

“Minor injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

