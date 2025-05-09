Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are carrying out enquires to determine the circumstances that saw a van crash into a lamp post in the middle of the night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 11.58pm on Tuesday, May 6 on Oysell Gardens, Portchester, near the roundabout to the A27. The van was the only vehicle involved.

A van crashed into a lamp post on Oysell Gardens late on Tuesday, May 6. | Google Maps

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:58pm on Tuesday 6 May to a report of a single vehicle collision on Oysell Gardens, in which a van had collided with a lamp post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Minor injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”