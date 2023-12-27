Van driver arrested for drink-driving after crash leaves motorist with injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident last Wednesday, which involved a white Ford Transit van and a Vauxhall Mokka car, occurred at the junction for Redbridge Hill and Romsey Road around 7.20pm. It was reported the van had failed to stop at the scene.
READ NOW: Storm set to cause disruption
A woman in the Vauxhall Mokka reported minor injuries following the collision. Following initial enquiries, a 32-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to report an accident, using a vehicle without third party insurance, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention and common assault of an emergency worker. He has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.
A police statement said: “As part of our enquiries, we are keen to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the vehicles in the lead up to the incident. We know there was an event taking place at Redbridge Fire Station, which the van would have passed.”
Anyone with information, in particular anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage, should call 101, quoting the reference 44230519406. Alternatively, you can submit information through our website, by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/