Vandals graffiti Portsmouth court building with pink spray paint

BRAZEN vandals have laid siege to a building upholding the laws in Portsmouth – with a tag that could be linked to the defacement of a city war memorial.

Pink graffiti appearing to show the letters ‘E’, ‘O’ and ‘S’ was planted on the wall of Crown House, a Crown Prosecution Service building attached to Portsmouth Magistrates Court, overnight.

The letter formation, though not completely readable, looks to be the same as that mindlessly left on Portsmouth Naval Memorial in Clarence Esplanade earlier this week, just days after D-Day 75 commemorations ended.

Portsmouth City Council cleaners removed the latest stubborn scribble, in Winston Churchill Avenue, today.

‘It seems it is the same people who graffitied the memorial after D-Day,’ a cleaner said.

‘It’s tough to get off.’

It is not the first time the court building has been subjected to graffiti.

Police launched an investigation in March last year after graffiti was left at the site about a man called Simon who ‘shot a man’ for £10,000.

It went on to say the man was buried in a quarry at Petersfield 30 years ago.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which maintains Portsmouth Naval Memorial, called the vandalism there earlier this week ‘incredibly upsetting’.

The monument had only recently been renovated.